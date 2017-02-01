Chester County Emergency Responders Have New Tool To Help Those Who Call 911

BREAKING: Authorities Respond To Hostage Situation At Delaware Prison

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Chester County is rolling out a new tool to better aid residents who call 911 for help.

It’s called Smart911.

Bobby Kagel, Chester County’s director of the Department of Emergency Services, says it gives residents a chance to share information about themselves that could help those responding in an emergency.

But, it requires residents to make the first move.

“Go online and create a safety profile with information – as much or as little as they’d like to include – that would be helpful to emergency responders and 9-1-1 call takers in the event of an emergency.”

Kagel says the kind of information that could mean the difference between life and death includes,”Important medical information, past medical history, allergies to medications, medications you take on a regular basis, if there’s weapons in your home, if there are pets in your home, information about family members and other household members, including pictures of your pets and household members.”

