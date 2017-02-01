Bringing Westeros To The Wells Fargo Center: The Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ramin Djawadi is making the jump from the screen to the stage with the Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience.

The composer behind the music of Game Of Thrones will be at the center of a swirling celebration of the HBO show, coming to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, February 26.

“We thought, why don’t we design a stage that actually will evoke and create an immersive experience,” recalls Djawadi of the conversation with creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff that led to this concert event.

That means the music that tracks adventures north of the wall will be complimented by visual snowstorms, while the sounds accompanying Daenerys will be awash in a bright digital desert. It’s the safest and most scenic route through Westeros available.

As a viewer, it’s easy to get lost in the world built by Game Of Thrones, and as its composer it’s just as alluring.

“That was always the beauty about writing the music for the show because it’s a fantasy show and musically I feel like there’s no boundaries,” explains Djawadi.

After a “spotting session” of watching an episode with the Game Of Thrones creators and discussing what the music dramatically should achieve, Djawadi writes and creates the soundtrack to TV’s most captivating story. It’s music worthy of a production such as this month’s concert experience – epic and intimate and instantly recognizable.

The main theme alone has inspired an internets-worth of imitation.

“The first episode aired and the next day David and Dan actually forwarded me a link of a rock version, and I thought, ‘wow I didn’t even think of that,'” remembers Djawadi. “Then another came in, and another came in, and I was just blown away by all this creativity around the world of what people are doing.”

“There was one with cats meowing the theme, and I’ve seen one with digital hard drives kind of doing the sounds, and it’s just incredible the creativity and it’s just beautiful to see that it had such an impact on people. I love that.”

Integral to the emotion of the HBO saga, Djawadi is one of the first to see what happens on the show, but don’t bother asking him for spoilers. Not even his wife gets to know what’s next

“She always asks me, ‘Ramin what’s happening?’ I say, ‘well sorry, can’t tell you,'” he laughs. “I’m very tight when it comes to that. I’m really good about it, because I like surprises myself so I don’t like to give anything away because I truly believe that it should be seen in its most final stage and it will be the most exciting when it’s all properly mixed and the digital effects are there and everything. I think you really want to see it that way.”

“I’m good at secrets.”

To hear much more from Ramin Djawadi, including his work on Westworld, check out the full interview below.