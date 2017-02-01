NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Parents Didn’t Give Meds To Daughter Who Died Of Pneumonia Because They Don’t Believe In Medical Treatment

February 1, 2017 11:35 AM
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two parents in Berks County have been arrested after police say they did not give medication to their 2-year-old daughter who died of pneumonia.

District Attorney John Adams will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the arrests of Jonathan and Grace Foster.

According to police, the Fosters indicated to them they do not believe in medications and doctors due to their faith. They are members of the non-denominational church Faith Tabernacle.

As part of their faith, they do not believe in any medical treatment.

Their daughter, Ella, died on Nov. 8 from pneumonia at their Upper Tulpehocken Township home.

The parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering welfare of children.

