Academy Of Natural Sciences Rolling Out New Frog Exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will be home to a brand new temporary exhibit about frogs starting Saturday.

It’s called ‘Frogs: A Chorus of Colors,’ and third graders from Russell Byers Charter School were treated to a preview on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of frogs that we didn’t study at school,” said 8-year-old Anya.

She said her favorite frog is the American Bullfrog.

“Because it’s really big.”

Eight-year-old Aliyah has a different favorite.

“My favorite frog is the Asian Tree Toad,” she said, “because they’re all different colors and different sizes.”

Jennifer Sontchi, senior director of exhibits and public spaces, says they have 15 cases of unusual living frogs, but also…

“We do have the skeleton of a Goliath African Frog,” Sontchi said, “and they can get as big as a human baby, about seven or eight pounds.”

Students learned interesting things like how frogs communicate and more.

“I learned that the frogs can jump twice the size of their body,” Aliyah said.

The frog exhibit runs through May 14.