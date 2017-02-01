Abortion Advocacy Group Opposes Nomination Of Gorsuch To High Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vicki Saporta, the President of the National Abortion Federation, voiced her displeasure with Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. She told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he has repeatedly been on the wrong side of women’s health issues.
“We think he is a far right jurist in the mold of Antonin Scalia, who would overturn basic and well established principles of American law. He has been hostile on women’s reproductive rights and health. The Hobby Lobby case, for example, he ruled in the favor of the idea that corporations are people and against women’s access to contraception. He also dissented from a ruling granting Planned Parenthood a preliminary injunction to stop the Governor of Utah from blocking their funding.”
She is worried Gorsuch will bring to the high court the same views as former Justice Antonin Scalia, the man he is replacing.
“Scalia, clearly, was one of the most conservative justices to sit on the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade has been established precedent for more than 40 years and we need a Supreme Court Justice that’s going to honor established precedent.”