Zeoli Show Log 01.31.17

3pm- After defying orders, President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates. The left has begun referring to it as the “Monday Night Massacre.”
3:05pm- Is the left already planning ways to impeach President Trump?
3:10pm- Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz claims that Sally Yates made a political decision instead of a legal one.
3:15pm- Hotel rooms in Punxsutawney for groundhog day are now more expensive than hotel rooms in Houston for the Super Bowl.
3:55pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie is attempting to clamp down on opioid prescriptions in response to the states drug epidemic.
4pm- Donald Trump is expected to make his Supreme Court nomination tonight.
4:20pm- Sen. Rand Paul defends the legality of Trump’s immigration executive order.
4:30pm- Keith Olbermann issues an apology to the world on behalf of the U.S for President Trump’s actions.
4:40pm- Is George Orwell’s book “1984” a mirror image of Trump’s presidency? The Washington Post’s book critic thinks so.
5:20pm- Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, the founder and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of “A Battle for the Soul of Islam”, joins the show to discuss Donald Trump’s immigration executive order.