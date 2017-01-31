Woman Finds Slimy, Decaying Frog In Bag of Bananas

January 31, 2017 8:48 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A woman in the UK got a slimy surprise when she opened up her bag of bananas.

In an interview with Mashable, Clair Todd says her hands were greeted to a slimy, decaying frog stuck to the yellow peel of one of her bananas.

“I looked to see what it was and at first I thought it was a slug,” she told Mashable. “It wasn’t until I turned the banana around that I saw it was a frog! My first thought was poor little thing!”

In a response to the incident, the grocery store who sold her the bananas told Mashable, “Incidents such as this are very rare, but naturally can occur on fresh produce items. We have spoken to Ms. Todd to apologize and are establishing the background to her claims.”

