Unease In Philadelphia Schools Following Trump Travel Ban

by Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s uneasiness among immigrant populations in Philadelphia schools, as President Trump’s executive order on immigration takes hold.
The district couldn’t provide a firm count on its immigrant population, but a spokesman says students in district schools speak 126 different languages.
Superintendent William Hite says children have been hearing comments like, “You don’t belong here.”
“Individuals are concerned, and they are afraid, and they are afraid to answer questions. They’re afraid to access services. And what we’re trying to do is to make sure our children understand that it’s okay while you’re in school, because we’re going to continue to provide those supports and those services to you,” said Hite.
The district heard these concerns through series of immigration forums, even before the president’s executive order was made.
A spokesman says the district does not give out information on students’ immigration status to authorities.
The district plans to do additional training for teachers and staff who deal with immigrant students.