Trump’s Travel Ban Increases Chances Of Attack, Says Former CIA And Defense Chief

January 31, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Leon Panetta, Travel Ban, Trump

By Mick Krever

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump’s travel ban increases the possibility of an attack on America, former CIA Director and US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Panetta, who served under President Barack Obama, also said there is “no question” that the ban is based on religion.

“We’ve fed ISIS a major argument that I think will help them in recruiting and that increases the chances of a potential attack in this country,” he warned. “It doesn’t lessen that possibility. It increases that possibility.”

That argument, he said, is that the West is at war with “Islam” rather than “extremism.”

“Any time you ban people from coming into this country from key Muslim nations, there’s no question in my mind that that ban is based on religion, and who they are,” he said.

Regarding Trump’s dismissal of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Panetta said that if the attorney general or deputy attorney general “are given a directive, which they feel violates the Constitution, then I think it is their duty … not to enforce that order.”

On the elevation of political adviser Steve Bannon to the National Security Council, Panetta said giving political advice in that forum is “the worst thing you could do.” Having a political adviser “gain that status on the National Security Council,” he said, “is wrong.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Panetta…

    Key word “former”

    Wasn’t he caught in his lies?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia