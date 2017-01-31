President Trump To Reveal SCOTUS Pick, PA Judge Among Final Names

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — President Donald Trump will make his announcement in the East Room on Tuesday night, just after 8:00 p.m. Justice Scalia died a year ago, leaving the Supreme Court with only eight justices.

During his campaign, candidate Trump put out a list of 21 people he would consider for the Supreme Court. Not something you see during a presidential campaign.

Sources have told CBS News, the president has narrowed the list to three potential candidates. The first two, Judge William Pryor, a federal judge from Alabama and Judge Neil Gorsuch who sits on the federal bench in Colorado. Many inside the legal community believe he’s the most likely pick.

But, some believe Trump may pick a Pennsylvania judge for the Supreme Court. Judge Thomas Hardiman sits on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals based in Philadelphia. He works from Pittsburgh.

Judge Hardiman is known as a solid conservative, with quite a personal story. He’s the first member of his family to go to college.

His views on abortion are unclear. He has not ruled on an abortion case. Hardiman is known to be a supporter of Second Amendment rights. He ruled on a federal case out of New Jersey, agreeing with a jail’s policy to strip search all detainees. He’s held in high regard in law enforcement.

Hardiman is a close confidant of former Senator Rick Santorum and is said to have the endorsement of President Trump’s sister. Judge Maryanne Trump Barry who also sits on the Third Circuit.