The Philadelphia Orchestra’s Bluebeard’s Castle

January 31, 2017 3:19 PM

On Thursday, March 2nd at 8PM, indulge in Yannick’s passion for opera in these three evenings of pure spine-tingling drama! Yannick pairs some surprising selections from Tchaikovsky’s dark and gorgeous ballet score with Bartók’s sinister one-act opera. If you think the Black Swan is harrowing, wait until you see what happens when Bluebeard’s suspicious bride insists on seeing what’s behind seven locked doors in her new husband’s castle. The electrifying mezzo-soprano and frequent Metropolitan Opera performer Michelle DeYoung is the newlywed Judith, whose high C will give you chills; Metropolitan Opera regular John Relyea sings the brooding Duke Bluebeard. Spoiler alert: Judith might not want to open that last door.

