Taking The Bar Exam In PA? Don’t Bring This Laptop.

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re taking the bar exam next month in Pennsylvania, you won’t be able to use a certain laptop over fears it could give you a leg up on competition.

The ruling from PA and several other state boards of law examiners?

“Examinees may not use the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar,” says Katherine Silver Kelly, associate clinical professor of law at The Ohio State University, and publisher of Bar Exam Wizard.

Apple’s latest full-size laptop is off-limits because it puts auto-completed text suggestions a touch away.

“MacBooks use predictive typing, and so when students are practicing their written portion — their essays — the MacBook is going to learn that and could start suggesting those types of words,” Kelly says.

Normally, auto-complete is blocked by exam software that test-takers must use. But it’s unable to disable that dynamic touch screen above the keyboard.

“Not only could you complete your essay faster because of typing that auto-completes, it could actually suggest words for you,” Kelly explains. “It gives an advantage over students who don’t have a laptop with that Touch Bar feature. That’s an integrity issue.”

In Pennsylvania, applicants forced to use another laptop can request to re-download exam software.

New Jersey’s board requires those who sit for the exam simply turn off Touch Bar in the Mac’s settings.