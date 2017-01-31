Suspect Wanted for Stealing 10 Televisions From Philly Hotel

January 31, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a man accused of stealing ten 55-inch televisions from the storage area of the Embassy Suites.

It happened around 9 p.m. on January 24, in the employee parking garage of the Embassy Suites located at 1766 Ben Franklin Parkway.

Police say once on the third level of the parking garage, the suspect loaded 10 televisions onto a silver or gray late 90s Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

According to police, the pick-up truck has damage to the passenger side door, passenger side rear fender, driver’s side just behind the driver’s door, an unknown sticker on the driver’s side rear bumper and a SUNOCO sticker on the right, “4X4” decal on the diver side rear fender and a tow hitch. The vehicle apparently doesn’t have a license

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at  215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City
Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia