Suspect Wanted for Stealing 10 Televisions From Philly Hotel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a man accused of stealing ten 55-inch televisions from the storage area of the Embassy Suites.

It happened around 9 p.m. on January 24, in the employee parking garage of the Embassy Suites located at 1766 Ben Franklin Parkway.

Police say once on the third level of the parking garage, the suspect loaded 10 televisions onto a silver or gray late 90s Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

According to police, the pick-up truck has damage to the passenger side door, passenger side rear fender, driver’s side just behind the driver’s door, an unknown sticker on the driver’s side rear bumper and a SUNOCO sticker on the right, “4X4” decal on the diver side rear fender and a tow hitch. The vehicle apparently doesn’t have a license

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.