NFL Pulls Super Bowl Credentials From Barstool Sports

January 31, 2017 11:41 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No media outlet dislikes Roger Goodell more than Barstool Sports, run by Massachusetts native and Patriots fan Dave “El Pres” Portnoy.

Portnoy, whose site went mainstream on Monday night with it’s first show on Comedy Central, and a few other employees were arrested for protesting Goodell’s handling of Deflategate.

Now, the NFL is pulling Barstool’s credentials for “such antics” according to Pro Football Talk. Barstool was forced to cancel some of their scheduled appearances on radio row.

However, one of Barstool’s employees PFT Commenter still managed his way to get into Monday’s media day and ask a couple of questions.

More from Andrew Porter
