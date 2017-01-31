Shaq Refuses To Credit 76ers: ’18-29, Want Me To Throw A Party?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ernie Johnson, host of NBA on TNT, astutely pointed out the following facts about the recent success of the 76ers.

The Sixers are 18-29. They have won six of last nine, nine of their last 13, and had 10 wins in January — their total number of wins last season.

The Sixers went the entire month of January without losing three games in a row, the first time they have not lost three straight in a month since November of 2012.

Still, Hall Of Famer center Shaquille O’neal — who did not think Joel Embiid should be an all-star — is unimpressed.

“No, not really, but they’re getting better,” Shaq said when asked if he was impressed with the Sixers. “18-29 is nothing to be impressed about. No. Am I impressed? No. Hell no.

18 and 29. What you want me to do? Throw a party?”

Co-hosts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are impressed with the Sixers.

“I’ve never believed the Sixers were in bad as shape as people thought they were,” Barkley said. “The difference was just Joel Embiid.”

“Overall there’s been a great improvement in effort,” said Smith. “Yeah, I’m impressed recently.”