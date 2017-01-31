Shaq Refuses To Credit 76ers: ’18-29, Want Me To Throw A Party?’

January 31, 2017 1:23 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ernie Johnson, host of NBA on TNT, astutely pointed out the following facts about the recent success of the 76ers.

The Sixers are 18-29. They have won six of last nine, nine of their last 13, and had 10 wins in January — their total number of wins last season.

The Sixers went the entire month of January without losing three games in a row, the first time they have not lost three straight in a month since November of 2012.

Still, Hall Of Famer center Shaquille O’neal — who did not think Joel Embiid should be an all-star — is unimpressed.

Related: Barkley And Shaq Argue About Embiid Not Making All-Star Team

“No, not really, but they’re getting better,” Shaq said when asked if he was impressed with the Sixers. “18-29 is nothing to be impressed about. No. Am I impressed? No. Hell no.

18 and 29. What you want me to do? Throw a party?”

Related: Lebron Sounds Off On Barkley: ‘Tired Of Biting My Tongue’

Co-hosts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith are impressed with the Sixers.

“I’ve never believed the Sixers were in bad as shape as people thought they were,” Barkley said. “The difference was just Joel Embiid.”

“Overall there’s been a great improvement in effort,” said Smith. “Yeah, I’m impressed recently.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia