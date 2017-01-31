Reading Terminal Hosts ‘Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers’ Dinner

by Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dinner was held between Philadelphians and Syrian refugees, as both groups work to learn each other’s cultures.

On Tuesday evening, Reading Terminal Market hosted a “Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers” dinner.

Anuj Gupta, with the Reading Terminal, says events like this are more important now than ever given the political climate.

“We’re bringing together diverse communities across Philadelphia to build relationships with one another through a shared cooking and cultural exchange,” he said.

Rosanna is from the North East section of the city.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with people that I don’t know, and to learn more about their culture,” she said.

Rama came to Philadelphia from Syria six months ago.

“I really enjoyed this event. I really liked to communicate with this community in Philadelphia. I’m very happy that the community has welcomed us” she said.

During the dinner everyone worked together to create the American meal of chicken, greens, and sweet potatoes; and a traditional Syrian meal of hummus and falafel.