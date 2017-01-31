Poll Shows Christie’s Job Approval Rating Falls To Record Low

January 31, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Quinnipiac University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Quinnipiac University poll shows New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s job approval rating falls to a record low.

The governor has been scarred by the George Washington Bridge scandal and his unsuccessful run for the Republican presidential nomination.

Only 17 percent approve of Christie’s job performance, while 78 percent disapprove.

Christie is now tied with Brendan Byrne for the lowest approval rating on record for any New Jersey governor.

Byrne, a Democrat, became unpopular when he created the state income tax in 1977.

