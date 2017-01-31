Skepticism, Praise Pour In As Politicians React To Trump Supreme Court Pick, Neil Gorsuch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pick was in on Tuesday night. In a televised, prime-time address, President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. The seat has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of 2016.

President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court

Following the announcement, Democrats and Republicans began to share their thoughts on the selection.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey released a statement regarding the selection of Gorsuch.

I will thoroughly review Judge Gorsuch’s record, particularly his appellate decisions and his answers to questions during the hearing. pic.twitter.com/OuJO03iAaF — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) February 1, 2017

Casey voiced apprehension, referring to Gorsuch as an individual from the “approved list,” of far-right groups. “These same organizations have pushed for legal rulings that rig the system in favor of big corporations and against workers, stacking the deck against everyday Pennsylvanians.”

Senator Chuck Schumer from New York also took to Twitter to chime in, expressing concern about Gorsuch in the realms of corporations and women’s rights.

Now more than ever, we need a Justice who is independent, eschews ideology, who will preserve our democracy & protect fundamental rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

We also need a SCOTUS justice who will stand up to a President who has already shown a willingness to bend the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch put corps over workers, been hostile toward women’s rights & been an ideolog. Skeptical that he can be a strong, independent Justice — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

As Democrats voiced their concern, Republicans praised the selection. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey expressed that he believes Gorsuch “understands the proper role of a judge.”

My statement on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court: https://t.co/rcpdTgOZ3J — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) February 1, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence compared Gorsuch to the man whose seat he could be filling.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Gorsuch firmly stands as a strict constructionist, fitting the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 1, 2017

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky expressed his wishes to help get Gorsuch confirmed.

I congratulate President Trump for nominating a conservative jurist with outstanding credentials and experience to the Supreme Court. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is a worthy successor to Justice Scalia, a committed originalist and a strong defender of religious liberty and states’ rights — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 1, 2017