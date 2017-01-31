Skepticism, Praise Pour In As Politicians React To Trump Supreme Court Pick, Neil Gorsuch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pick was in on Tuesday night. In a televised, prime-time address, President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. The seat has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of 2016.
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court
Following the announcement, Democrats and Republicans began to share their thoughts on the selection.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey released a statement regarding the selection of Gorsuch.
Casey voiced apprehension, referring to Gorsuch as an individual from the “approved list,” of far-right groups. “These same organizations have pushed for legal rulings that rig the system in favor of big corporations and against workers, stacking the deck against everyday Pennsylvanians.”
Senator Chuck Schumer from New York also took to Twitter to chime in, expressing concern about Gorsuch in the realms of corporations and women’s rights.
As Democrats voiced their concern, Republicans praised the selection. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey expressed that he believes Gorsuch “understands the proper role of a judge.”
Vice President Mike Pence compared Gorsuch to the man whose seat he could be filling.
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky expressed his wishes to help get Gorsuch confirmed.
