Police Searching For Missing Woman Last Seen A Year Ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen more than year ago.

Authorities say Quashe Fitch, 18, went missing on January 29, 2016.

She was last seen in the Bensalem area and investigators think she may have traveled to Philadelphia.

Fitch is described as 5’ 5” tall weighing 140 pounds.

Authorities say she also has her tongue pierced.

Anyone with information about Quashe is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3700.