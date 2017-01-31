Philly Soccer Show: Union Defender Josh Yaro Ready To Begin His Second Year In MLS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He had a promising rookie season that was unfortunately marred by injury, but Philadelphia Union defender Josh Yaro is ready to take on the 2017 MLS season.

Yaro is this week’s guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio.

The native of Ghana was the second overall pick in the 2016 MLS Superdraft, and made his debut with the Union last April against Seattle.

Yaro talks about what he has done in the off season to get ready for his second year as a pro. He also talks about the expectations on the team after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s latest signing, former US National Team defender Oguchi Onyewu. The 34-year-old has played sparingly over the last few seasons, but is expected to give a veteran presence to the team’s young defensive unit.

