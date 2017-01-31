NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philly Soccer Show: Union Defender Josh Yaro Ready To Begin His Second Year In MLS

January 31, 2017 11:54 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: Greg Orlandini, KYW Philly Soccer Show, Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He had a promising rookie season that was unfortunately marred by injury, but Philadelphia Union defender Josh Yaro is ready to take on the 2017 MLS season.

Yaro is this week’s guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio.

The native of Ghana was the second overall pick in the 2016 MLS Superdraft, and made his debut with the Union last April against Seattle.

Yaro talks about what he has done in the off season to get ready for his second year as a pro. He also talks about the expectations on the team after making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the Union’s latest signing, former US National Team defender Oguchi Onyewu. The 34-year-old has played sparingly over the last few seasons, but is expected to give a veteran presence to the team’s young defensive unit.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 31:13)…

——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia