Philadelphia High Schoolers React To Trump Travel Ban

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ripple effect of President Trump’s executive order on some immigrant groups has hit far and wide, with protests all over the country, and even foreign leaders speaking out.

It’s also affected many young people, some right here in Philadelphia.

Teachers at Multicultural Academy Charter School on Broad Street in North Philadelphia have been using the immigration as a teaching moment, and have also been holding group discussions to allow their diverse student body to express themselves.

One student says she can’t believe the ban is enforced in America. “Our society is built on immigrants,” she said.

Another, has a more personal feeling on the matter.

“I have a family member from Morocco,” she said. “She lives here now, she doesn’t feel comfortable in America.”

Nearly 300 students, from different backgrounds and religions, roam the hallways, including some who are Muslim.

“Our religion is really peaceful, like we don’t encourage fighting and all,” said a student.

And although most may not be old enough to vote, they still want to be involved.

“I wanted to be a pharmacist, but the change of events have changed my mind about a lot of things,” said one junior. “Because I feel like if no one is going to help, I think I need to.”