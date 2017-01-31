News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 31

6:00 Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night for refusing to defend his executive order banning travel to the US from seven Middle-Eastern countries.

6:19 A bishop in Newark was punched in the face during a mass on Saturday.

6:25 Jerry Sweeney, from Brandywine Realty Trust, believes Philadelphia’s wage and hiring initiatives will be bad for business.

6:27 Mayor Jim Kenney says repealing Obamacare would 200,000 people uninsured in Philadelphia.

6:35 What’s Trending: Rihanna, Ocean’s 8, Han Solo, Delete Uber, Starbucks, Ollie

6:50 Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer fired back at each other over the executive order.

7:23 Former Congressman Chaka Fattah’s son offered him some advice before going to prison.

7:30 USA Today: Tom Brady has some explaining to do.

8:20 Chris talks with Dr Lawrence Schlachter about his views on the nominee for HHS Secretary, Tom Price.

8:35 What’s Trending: Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, Backward Day, Netflix, Joel Embiid, Bald men

8:50 Barack Obama issued a statement, praising protesters to Donald Trump’s executive order.