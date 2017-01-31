News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 31

January 31, 2017 8:54 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Backward Day, Barack Obama, Bishop, Chaka Fattah, Chris Stigall, Chuck Schumer, Delete Uber, Donald Trump, Han Solo, Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, Jim Kenney, Joel Embiid, Lawrence Schlachter, Netflix, Obamacare, Ocean's 8, Sally Yates, Starbucks, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tom Brady, What's Trending

6:00 Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night for refusing to defend his executive order banning travel to the US from seven Middle-Eastern countries.

6:19 A bishop in Newark was punched in the face during a mass on Saturday.

6:25 Jerry Sweeney, from Brandywine Realty Trust, believes Philadelphia’s wage and hiring initiatives will be bad for business.

6:27 Mayor Jim Kenney says repealing Obamacare would 200,000 people uninsured in Philadelphia.

6:35 What’s Trending: Rihanna, Ocean’s 8, Han Solo, Delete Uber, Starbucks, Ollie

6:50 Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer fired back at each other over the executive order.

7:23 Former Congressman Chaka Fattah’s son offered him some advice before going to prison.

7:30 USA Today: Tom Brady has some explaining to do.

8:20 Chris talks with Dr Lawrence Schlachter about his views on the nominee for HHS Secretary, Tom Price.

8:35 What’s Trending: Inspire Your Heart With Art Day, Backward Day, Netflix, Joel Embiid, Bald men

8:50 Barack Obama issued a statement, praising protesters to Donald Trump’s executive order.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia