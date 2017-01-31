Lebron Sounds Off On Barkley: ‘Tired Of Biting My Tongue’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeBron James held nothing back. James went all in on Charles Barkley after the Cavs’ 104-97 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

Barkley has been critical of James and his decisions throughout the superstar’s career. Barkley recently called James’ requests for a playmaker, “Inappropriate and whiny.”

James, 32, lashed out at Barkley after his team’s fourth loss in six games.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

James also alluded to Barkley’s comments criticizing his friendly nature with star opponents like Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. James said to “go watch the ’93 finals,” saying Barkley was laughing on the court with Michael Jordan.

The three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP said of the NBA TV analyst, “I know he wanted to retire a long time ago, but he can’t. He’s stuck up on that stage every week.

“I’m tired of biting my tongue. There’s a new sheriff in town.”