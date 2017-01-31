Lebron Sounds Off On Barkley: ‘Tired Of Biting My Tongue’

January 31, 2017 9:11 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Lebron James

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeBron James held nothing back. James went all in on Charles Barkley after the Cavs’ 104-97 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

Barkley has been critical of James and his decisions throughout the superstar’s career. Barkley recently called James’ requests for a playmaker, “Inappropriate and whiny.”

Related: Charles Barkley: I Haven’t Spoken To Michael Jordan In Years

James, 32, lashed out at Barkley after his team’s fourth loss in six games.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

James also alluded to Barkley’s comments criticizing his friendly nature with star opponents like Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. James said to “go watch the ’93 finals,” saying Barkley was laughing on the court with Michael Jordan.

Related: Charles Barkley’s Former Sixers Teammate: ‘Worst Person To Play With’ As A Rookie

The three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP said of the NBA TV analyst, “I know he wanted to retire a long time ago, but he can’t. He’s stuck up on that stage every week.

“I’m tired of biting my tongue. There’s a new sheriff in town.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia