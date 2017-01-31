Jury Begins Deliberations In Salvation Army Thrift Store Collapse Trial

January 31, 2017 2:57 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Steve Tawa

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a judge gave jurors instructions on the law relevant in the Salvation Army Thrift Store collapse civil trial, the jury began deliberations.

Court personnel locked courtroom 653 and Judge Teresa Sarmina rose from the bench, and then took an hour to read aloud her charge to the jury.

Now that panel is deliberating over a carefully worded, 36-question verdict sheet, with boxes to check whether any of the defendants are liable for damages to the families of those killed and injured.

They must, if negligence is found, assign a percentage of liability for each defendant that totals 100%.

If the jury finds negligence on the part of the defendants, including the owner of the building next door to the Salvation Army, the charity itself, and the architect in the project, jurors will begin a new damages phase and hear further testimony before awarding punitive damages.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia