Jury Begins Deliberations In Salvation Army Thrift Store Collapse Trial

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a judge gave jurors instructions on the law relevant in the Salvation Army Thrift Store collapse civil trial, the jury began deliberations.

Court personnel locked courtroom 653 and Judge Teresa Sarmina rose from the bench, and then took an hour to read aloud her charge to the jury.

Now that panel is deliberating over a carefully worded, 36-question verdict sheet, with boxes to check whether any of the defendants are liable for damages to the families of those killed and injured.

They must, if negligence is found, assign a percentage of liability for each defendant that totals 100%.

If the jury finds negligence on the part of the defendants, including the owner of the building next door to the Salvation Army, the charity itself, and the architect in the project, jurors will begin a new damages phase and hear further testimony before awarding punitive damages.