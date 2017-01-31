Grace Kelly’s Childhood Home In Philadelphia To Reopen To Public

January 31, 2017 12:06 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Very soon, you’ll be able to tour Grace Kelly’s childhood home in Philadelphia.

Monaco’s Prince Albert told People Magazine that the East Falls home will reopen for public visits. The prince paid three-quarters of a million dollars in 2016 to buy the home where his mother grew up.

The house will also include the regional offices of the Princess Grace Foundation.

The prince hopes to have the home reopened by 2018, if not sooner.

