Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho at Walnut Street Theatre

Award-winning actor and director Frank Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed portrayal of legendary comedian Groucho Marx in this fast-paced 90 minutes of hilarity. The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, anecdotes and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style. Accompanied by his onstage pianist, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with the likes of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields, Marx foil, Margaret Dumont and MGM’s Louis B. Mayer. A show perfect for all ages, and for one night only!
Visit Walnutstreettheatre.org for tickets and more information.
Monday, February 27th at 8pm!
Up to ten KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see this one-night-only show!