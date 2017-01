PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Firefighters are currently battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning in Old City.

Crews were called to the 6-story apartment building near Letitia and Market Street just before 5 a.m.

Authorities tell CBS Philly that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Expect traffic delays near the scene of the fire.

SEPTA says bus routes 5, 9, 17, 21, 33 and 48 are currently being detoured.

This story will be updated.

Fire in Old City. Apartments at Leticia and Market. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/mlCzXnYQGF — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) January 31, 2017