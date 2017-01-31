Comcast Kills The Cable TV Box? Almost.

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s where TV is heading — streaming, wherever and whenever you want it.

So why are cable companies still tied to the set-top box? Comcast has just released an app that lets subscribers ditch that equipment — kind of.

One estimate says cable companies rake in nearly $20 billion a year in set-top box rental fees — it’s no wonder many are eager to ‘cut the cord’ and subscribe to streaming-only services.

Comcast is trying to bridge the gap with the Xfinity TV app. It works with most Roku players; through a slick interface, subscribers can watch live and on-demand programs as well as shows DVR’d to the cloud.

There’s no charge for the app, at least while it’s being beta tested.

That’s where the asterisks come in: for now, Comcast customers still need to rent one of those set-top boxes; the Roku would be for a second TV.

It’s unknown whether apps for Apple or Amazon TV devices are in the pipeline.