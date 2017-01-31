Broad Street Run Registration Starts This Week!

by Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sign that spring is getting close!
Registration for the 38th annual Broad Street Run begins Wednesday. The race takes place on Sunday, May 7th.
“It’s the largest 10-mile run in the country for the past six or seven years at this point,” said Race Director Jim Marino. “Last year, we were the 6th largest race of any size in the United States.”
The lottery is open for the next 13 days, and will allow 40,000, which is about 85% of the people who sign up in the lottery.
The total number of participants allowed is based on what the city will allow for safety reasons.
“It’s not like shooting for the power ball where you have no shot,” said Marino. “No one’s credit card actually gets charged until they get accepted into the race.”
Registration is $50.
As for new features this year?
“We are continuing to enhance festivities at the Navy Yard, and add new entertainment along the race course,” said Marino.
He says they are also going to set up the annual expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in one of the halls closer to Broad Street, for easier accessibility.
To sign up, click: http://broadstreetrun.com/Registration/index.cfm