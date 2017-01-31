Botox Is Booming Among Millennials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no surprise our obsession with snapping the perfect selfie has led to more nips, tucks and fillers. But, would you believe it’s caused a Botox-boom among millenials?

Pat Gilliams of Camden told Eyewitness News, “I would say no, definitely not.”

Kevin Roche of Haddonfield adds, “Yes and no. I think we live in a narcicistic society.”

“Younger and younger people are definitely coming in for Botox,” confirmed Dr. Steven Davis, a board certified plastic surgeon and owner of Davis Cosmetic Plastic Surgery.

“I think that at the heart of it, it’s probably a lot to do with social media,” explained Davis.

With almost 85 million followers on instagram, Davis says stars like Kylie Jenner of Kardashian fame inspire younger patients.

“She’s a beautiful young lady and very open about going in and getting things done and I guess they figure if she can go in and look that great, maybe I’ll dabble in it.”

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Botox use among those 19 to 34 rose 41 percent between 2011 and 2015.

So, why would someone with little to no wrinkles want the procedure? Dr. Davis says it acts as preventative maintenance.

“Someone that comes in at young age, without wrinkles in skin, you can actually prevent that skin from creasing.”

And it’s not just the ladies. Men now make up 10 percent of Botox users, hence the term “Brotox.”

It was the first time Claudia Bustamante of Marlton, New Jersey heard the term. She joked, “Can we get my boyfriend into that?”

While Botox is FDA approved for treating adults with crow’s feet and frown lines, it’s important to note, it can cause serious side effects including problems breathing, or swallowing.

It is not recommended for use in children under the age of 18.