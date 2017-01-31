Best Low Carb Dishes In Philadelphia

January 31, 2017
Filed Under: Christina Dagnelli, Eat, Eat.See.Play, top spots
By Christina Dagnelli

Eating a diet that is lower in carbohydrates is a reality for people battling diabetes or who have sugar addictions. Or perhaps you are just looking to avoid complex carbs from most grains because your body just doesn’t process them correctly. And of course there are those who like to try new diets in the New Year. If you’re looking to lower your carbs here are the top 5 restaurants to get a delicious low carb meal.

Tinto
114 S. 20th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-9150
www.philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

Tinto is a popular restaurant for many reasons. One is it happens to be a Jose Garcia restaurant so you know it’s delicious. It also scores high points when it comes to presentation. All of their creations brought to your table are also beautiful works of food art. You have numerous options here for low-carb dishes.  Some  of the most popular choices are the figs & ham, pork belly and short ribs that melt in your mouth.  If you like duck they have two popular duck dishes as well (Duck Condit and Duck Canapés).  Tinto also serves Tapas which means “small plates” so you can try different dishes.

Amada
217 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA. 19106
(215) 625-2450
www.philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

Iron Chef Jose Garces also owns Amada which is notorious for having some of the best Latin flavors in the entire city. It also is a stop for many foodies and just because you are watching your carbs, doesn’t mean you can’t find good food.  For low carb lovers who enjoy seafood, you need to try the scallops. Here they are consistently cooked properly and can be served either as a tapa, or as a grilled main dish. The grilled shrimp is always a winner as well. Don’t miss the Manchego plate which is finely aged cheese on a baguette with apple slices and served with lavender honey. You can book a table online.

Reef Restaurant and Lounge
605 S. 3rd. St.
Philadelphia, Pa
(215) 629-0102
www.phillyreef.com

Maybe you would prefer to take a break from the dreary winter weather and escape to the tropics. Some Caribbean food is naturally low-carb and you can enjoy a variety of meat and seafood dishes. The Reef Restaurant and Lounge will give you the feeling you stepped into the Caribbean with its bright Caribbean colors, island music and overall tropical ambiance.  Popular choices are the authentic ginger beer, ox tails, plantains, and jerk chicken.  The Reef also serves fun on the menu including a Margarita Monday and Open Mic Wednesday. This is a mid-priced restaurant so you won’t go broke going out for the night.

The Farm & Fisherman Tavern
1120 Pine St.
Philadelphia, PA. 19107
(267) 687-1555
www.fandftavern.com

If you are being health conscious then you should consider not just low-carb but where your food is coming from. The Farm & Fisherman Tavern is a farm to table restaurant. All of the food in their dishes are grown and produced in the region. This even includes the beer and wine. You can get a high quality steak here, and plenty of vegetarian or vegan dishes. Some gluten free dishes can be lower carb, and they also serve these as well.

Anastasi Seafood
The Italian Market
1101 S. Ninth St.
Philadelphia, PA 19141
www.anastasiseafood.com

You have different options of how to enjoy a low carb meal with Anastasi Seafood. Seafood is a primary choice for people watching their carbs because its full of protein, low in fat and full of minerals. Here you can enjoy a high in flavor seafood dish for lunch or an early dinner and you can bring some fresh fish home to make. This is a seafood market that also serves food plus adult beverages.  You can enjoy happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 4-7. The seafood here is exceptionally fresh and is open from Tuesday through Sunday.

