5 Facts: President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced that he has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat, left vacant after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Throughout the process of confirmation, we will learn more about the Gorsuch, 49, as he waits for an opportunity to join the country’s highest court.

Here are five facts about Judge Neil Gorsuch:

Gorsuch sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit:

In his role, Gorsuch is based out of Denver. Gorsuch was nominated in 2006 and easily passed through Senate confirmation to take his role on the federal appeals court in Denver.

Gorsuch is known for siding with Hobby Lobby in a 2014 contraception case:

Hobby Lobby argued against an Affordable Care Act mandate that required businesses to help pay for their employees’ contraception. Gorsuch sided with Hobby Lobby on the grounds that being forced to pay for birth control violated their religious freedom.

Gorsuch served as a Supreme Court clerk:

Gorsuch served as a clerk for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. “The towering judges who have served in this seat are much in my mind at this moment,” Gorsuch said as he addressed those assembled for the announcement of his nomination. He referred to his predecessor, Justice Scalia, as a “lion of the law.”

Gorsuch was a classmate of President Barack Obama:

Gorsuch attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1991, the same year as President Barack Obama. They both also attended Columbia.

He also attended Oxford University as a Marshall School and received a Ph.D., in philosophy.

Gorsuch doesn’t believe he should like all his decisions:

Gorsuch referenced that opinion when his nomination was announced after before saying that “a judge who likes every result he reaches is very likely a bad judge, reaching for results he prefers rather than those the law compels.”