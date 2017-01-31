4 Sought In Attack On Man In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Philadelphia are searching for four people seen on video attacking a man earlier this month.

It happened around 8 p.m. back on January 10, 2017 in the 1200 block of South Broad Street.

Police say the suspects approached the 25-year-old victim and beat him to the ground.

Video shows the group kicking and punching the victim several times.

Police say the suspects tried to steal the victim’s cell phone, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone who can help identify these suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.