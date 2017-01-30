Zeoli Show Log 01.30.16

3pm- Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily restricting immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan.
3:15pm- Sen. Chuck Schumer fought back tears while speaking out against Trump’s immigration executive order.
3:25pm- President Trump responded to Sen. Schumer’s tearful plea stating that there was a 5%chance that the tears were real.
3:35pm- Raheel Raza, President Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow, joins the show to discuss Trump’s immigration executive order. She explains why this is not a Muslim Ban despite what some people/media outlets are reporting.
4pm- Secretary of Defense James Mattis has requested that immigration rules not apply to individuals from restricted countries who have helped U.S. troops as interpreters.
4:05pm- In 2011, Barack Obama’s administration temporarily restricted Iraqi immigration. A measure similar to Trump’s recent executive orders.
4:15pm- Ann McElhinney, author and journalist, calls in to discuss her book “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.”
4:30pm- The SAG Awards were held last night.
4:40pm- Jerry Seinfeld is being attacked for a “Black’s Life Matter” tweet that was deemed offensive. Seinfeld was referring to comedian Lewis Black.
4:45pm- Rihanna and Azealia Banks feud over Trump’s immigration executive orders.
5pm- Mike Opelka, from The Blaze, checks in to talk about this weekend’s protests and who Trump is likely to nominate for the vacant Supreme Court seat.