NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 01.30.16

January 30, 2017 4:44 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Ann McElhinney, Azealia Banks, Barack Obama, James Mattis, Jerry Seinfeld, President Donald Trump, Raheel Raza, Rihanna, SAG Awards, Sen. Chuck Schumer

3pm- Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily restricting immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan. 

3:15pm- Sen. Chuck Schumer fought back tears while speaking out against Trump’s immigration executive order.

3:25pm- President Trump responded to Sen. Schumer’s tearful plea stating that there was a 5%chance that the tears were real. 

3:35pm- Raheel Raza, President Council for Muslims Facing Tomorrow, joins the show to discuss Trump’s immigration executive order. She explains why this is not a Muslim Ban despite what some people/media outlets are reporting. 

4pm- Secretary of Defense James Mattis has requested that immigration rules not apply to individuals from restricted countries who have helped U.S. troops as interpreters. 

4:05pm- In 2011, Barack Obama’s administration temporarily restricted Iraqi immigration. A measure similar to Trump’s recent executive orders.

4:15pm- Ann McElhinney, author and journalist, calls in to discuss her book “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.”

4:30pm- The SAG Awards were held last night.

4:40pm- Jerry Seinfeld is being attacked for a “Black’s Life Matter” tweet that was deemed offensive. Seinfeld was referring to comedian Lewis Black.

4:45pm- Rihanna and Azealia Banks feud over Trump’s immigration executive orders.

5pm- Mike Opelka, from The Blaze, checks in to talk about this weekend’s protests and who Trump is likely to nominate for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia