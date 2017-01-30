With ACA Deadline Looming, Why You Should Still Sign Up

January 30, 2017 2:50 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are less than two days left to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, and Philadelphia’s biggest provider advises doing it, regardless of the threat that the Act will be repealed.

Dan Hilferty of Independence Blue Cross says the company has contracts in place with the state that will keep plans in force through this year.

“No matter how fast a repeal movement may occur, the repeal will not affect 2017. The folks who are enrolled will be enrolled through the year,” Hilferty said.

Hilferty says Blue Cross enrolled at least 30,000 more people locally this year than last, bringing the number in Southeast Pennsylvania and New Jersey to about 300,000.

A repeal might eliminate subsidies that make the plans affordable but republicans have promised an affordable replacement.

To that end, medical students from Thomas Jefferson held a rally on campus.

“We have to fight for our patients’ rights in this political arena, just as we do in our hospitals, our clinics, and our offices,” said one student.

More rallies are planned in the coming weeks.

