Petition Urges Parliament To Keep President Trump Out Of UK

January 30, 2017 5:06 PM By Ray Boyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some UK residents seem to support the idea of a travel ban to keep President Donald Trump out of their country. A petition has surfaced on a British Parliament website, urging the nation’s government to not allow the president to make an official state visit.

All petitions on the site run for six months and require 10,000 signatures for Parliament to respond to them. If a petition garners 100,000 signatures, Parliament will consider the matter for debate.

The petition has passed the criteria on both fronts. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., on Monday, January 30, the petition had surpassed 1,530,000 signatures.

The author of the petition wrote, “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

It was specified that President Trump should be allowed to enter the country in his capacity as the president of the United States, but he should not be allowed to meet with the Queen, something the author characterized as an “embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”

President Trump has already met with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

