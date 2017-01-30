Leukemia Patient Tases Cop, Checking Off Bucket-List Wish

NEWARK, Ohio (CBS) — A 16-year-old leukemia patient got the opportunity to cross one of her wished off of her bucket-list. It was an unusual bucket list item, but she crossed it off the list thanks to her local police department.

After a bit of training at the Newark Police Department in Ohio, Alyssa Elkins was able to use a stun gun on someone. Her uncle, a state trooper, stepped up and volunteered.

“I’m never doing this again. Okay, I’ve had the experience,” Elkins said after using the stun gun on her uncle. “Well, I didn’t know it was going to be that painful really.”

Alyssa created her bucket list after her leukemia returned and she decided not to undergone further treatment.