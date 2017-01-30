NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Leukemia Patient Tases Cop, Checking Off Bucket-List Wish

January 30, 2017 6:00 PM

NEWARK, Ohio (CBS) — A 16-year-old leukemia patient got the opportunity to cross one of her wished off of her bucket-list. It was an unusual bucket list item, but she crossed it off the list thanks to her local police department.

WATCH: Newark Bishop Punched In Face During Mass

After a bit of training at the Newark Police Department in Ohio, Alyssa Elkins was able to use a stun gun on someone. Her uncle, a state trooper, stepped up and volunteered.

“I’m never doing this again. Okay, I’ve had the experience,” Elkins said after using the stun gun on her uncle. “Well, I didn’t know it was going to be that painful really.”

Alyssa created her bucket list after her leukemia returned and she decided not to undergone further treatment.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City
Mary Tyler Moore Through The Years

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia