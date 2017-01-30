WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Jake Tapper Wagers A Guess At Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

January 30, 2017 11:46 AM By Dom Giordano
Dom Giordano, Neil Gorsuch, politics, Supreme Court, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cable news host Jake Tapper believes Donald Trump’s forthcoming Supreme Court nomination will be a choice that plays to his political base and will probably do nothing to boost his support among Democrats.

Tapper told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT he expects Trump’s selection will be firmly in the conservative camp.


“Trump has said the person is on the list of 21 justices and I don’t think there are Democrats who think it is a person in the ‘mainstream.’ Now, what does that mean? Is Samuel Alito in the mainstream? Is John Roberts in the mainstream? I would argue that they are. So, I don’t know what the definition of mainstream is and I am not an expert on what makes Anthony Kennedy happy. My guess is it’s going to be somebody who pleases conservatives.”

His prognostication is the pick will be Judge Neil Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit of the US Court of Appeals

“If I had to guess, if anybody out there is wagering, and this is based, not on any insider information I have, but just based on Trump’s public statements and my view of Trump, I would guess it Judge Gorsuch, who I believe is from Arkansas. I think his mom was an EPA Administrator under Reagan. I think, because he’s evangelical and Trump has been saying this person will be very pleasing to the evangelicals. Also, he has less of a record than some of the other judicial nominees.”

 

More from Dom Giordano
