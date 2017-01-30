Steve Kerr On Travel Ban: ‘Horrible Idea’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Steve Kerr’s father Malcolm was assassinated in an act of terrorism in 1984, while serving as president of the American University of Beirut in Beirut.

Kerr was an 18-year-old freshman basketball player at the University of Arizona.

Now, a 51-year-old world champion head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Kerr was asked about President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven countries in the middle east.

Steve Kerr gives his candid thoughts on the Muslim Ban. pic.twitter.com/ex1CI7Ob3d — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2017

“It’s a horrible idea and I really I feel for all the people who are affected, families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s going about it completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime, this is not the way to do it.”