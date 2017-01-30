Sex Abuse Measure Reintroduced In PA Legislature

by Tony Romeo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New legislation has been introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate to give child sex abuse victims more time to seek justice in Pennsylvania.

But it remains to be seen if the old dispute that prevented it from becoming law can be resolved.

A bill that would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases, while extending the time allowed for civil cases to be filed, died when the legislature’s two-year session ended last fall.

The House and Senate could not agree on a provision to allow for changes to the lawsuit provision to apply retroactively.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a new bill Monday, sponsored by Republican Joe Scarnati, that once again does not include the retroactivity sought by advocates.

Scarnati still believes it would violate the state constitution.

“For me it’s about constitutionality. You know, it’s not that I don’t stand with victims. I just stand with the constitution,” he said.

But a spokesman for the House majority leader notes that the retroactivity provision was overwhelmingly favored by the House in the last session, and that he expects a “very contentious” discussion when it comes up again.