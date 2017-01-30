Second Alberta Clipper To Bring Possible Snow Tuesday

January 30, 2017 1:00 PM By Lauren Casey
Filed Under: snow, Weather

Meteorologist Lauren Casey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A fast-moving Alberta Clipper produced some overnight snow for parts of south Jersey, the Shore, and Delaware.

The highest snowfall totals coming out of Cape May County, New Jersey with 3.8 inches reported in North Cape May and Sussex county, Delaware with 3.3 inches reported in Seaford.

The Canadian-based Clipper has cruised out of the region but has left a strong northwesterly wind flow in its wake, which will drive scattered Great Lake-effect snow squalls into the Delaware Valley this afternoon.

a542caf120664733974f54fbde975de7 Second Alberta Clipper To Bring Possible Snow Tuesday

Snow squalls are tricky as skies may be sunny one minute, then full of frenzied snowflakes the next.

Watch out for times of briefly, but greatly reduced visibilities and spotty slick roadways into early evening with the snow squall activity to quickly diminish after sunset.

 

2a8264a3fb894db49b08ac66d23abd50 Second Alberta Clipper To Bring Possible Snow Tuesday

And get ready for more flakes to fly Tuesday when a second Alberta Clipper will drop into the region.

In contrast to Sunday night’s system, the best chance for snowfall and accumulation will reside north of the city.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Expect light snow showers to develop across the Delaware Valley as early as late Tuesday morning.

The precipitation type will likely change over to light rain south of Philly in the afternoon–rain may mix with snow north, but primarily will fall as flakes.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

Up to 3″ of snowfall is likely in the Poconos through Tuesday, 1-2″ of snow possible in the Lehigh Valley and a slushy coating possible in Center City and immediate north-west suburbs.

More from Lauren Casey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia