Second Alberta Clipper To Bring Possible Snow Tuesday

Meteorologist Lauren Casey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A fast-moving Alberta Clipper produced some overnight snow for parts of south Jersey, the Shore, and Delaware.

The highest snowfall totals coming out of Cape May County, New Jersey with 3.8 inches reported in North Cape May and Sussex county, Delaware with 3.3 inches reported in Seaford.

The Canadian-based Clipper has cruised out of the region but has left a strong northwesterly wind flow in its wake, which will drive scattered Great Lake-effect snow squalls into the Delaware Valley this afternoon.

Snow squalls are tricky as skies may be sunny one minute, then full of frenzied snowflakes the next.

Watch out for times of briefly, but greatly reduced visibilities and spotty slick roadways into early evening with the snow squall activity to quickly diminish after sunset.

And get ready for more flakes to fly Tuesday when a second Alberta Clipper will drop into the region.

In contrast to Sunday night’s system, the best chance for snowfall and accumulation will reside north of the city.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Expect light snow showers to develop across the Delaware Valley as early as late Tuesday morning.

The precipitation type will likely change over to light rain south of Philly in the afternoon–rain may mix with snow north, but primarily will fall as flakes.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

Up to 3″ of snowfall is likely in the Poconos through Tuesday, 1-2″ of snow possible in the Lehigh Valley and a slushy coating possible in Center City and immediate north-west suburbs.