Report: Washington Will Target Bennie Logan

January 30, 2017 10:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Would you take a discount?”

That was Bennie Logan’s response to Glen Macnow, who asked Logan — Eagles’ defensive tackle — if he would take a hometown discount to stay in Philadelphia.

Logan, 27, will hit the free-agency market on March 9th if the Eagles do not re-sign him and according to a report from NJ.com, if Logan hits the market, the Washington Redskins will target him.

Logan, the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013, has very played well during his first four seasons in Philadelphia recording 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 162 combined tackles, and 26 stuffs in 58 games played.

The Redskins finished 28th in yards allowed (377.9/game) and 24th against the run, missing the playoffs in 2016.

