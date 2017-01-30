Police ID Teen, Child Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

January 30, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: fatal accident, Hit-and-run, Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the two victims who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say 10-year-old Loraya Braxton and 19-year-old Kimberly Phillips were hit late Saturday night.

Police say the two girls were in the crosswalk against the red light when they were struck by the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who allegedly sped up to beat the light.

Authorities say the driver fled the scene, but returned a short time later and was placed into custody.

The 10-year-old girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver, 48-year-old Kenneth Ruch, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

He has been charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

