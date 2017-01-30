WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Philly Store Owner Fights Back Against Armed Robbery Suspects

January 30, 2017 7:52 AM
Philadelphia, Robbery, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A restaurant owner pulls the trigger on two robbery suspects in Cobbs Creek on Sunday night.

It happened at 62nd and Spruce Streets.

Police say two armed men entered a restaurant just after 9:30 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Before fleeing, police say the suspects encountered the store owners.

“At some point during the robbery, one of the owners, a 49-year-old male, pulled his own gun and fired at least two shots, striking one of the robbers in the lower back. Both of these robbers fled the scene,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

While investigating the shooting, police say they responded to the hospital for a walk-in shooting.

The victim was positively identified by the store owner as the suspect involved in the Spruce Street robbery.

Investigators say the person who drove the suspect to the hospital may be the second suspect.

“The vehicle that they drove the shooting victim in, a Chrysler minivan, was in stolen status,” Small said. “The driver of that vehicle, a 27-year-old male, is under arrest for stolen vehicle and he’s also a suspect in this robbery.

Small says prior to the robbery the suspects attempted to cut the wires to the restaurant security camera, but they apparently cut the wrong cords.

“Even though, right before committing this robbery, we believe that these robbers cut two of the camera wires. But we believe that those camera wires that were cut were cameras that were on the third floor. The in-store surveillance cameras and the one in the back yard were still functioning and did record the robbery.”

The store owners were not injured in the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation.

