Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City In U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you ask Eagles fans, there is no better football city in America than Philadelphia.

If you ask WalletHub.com, whose analysts compared 244 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 17 metrics, there are six better football cities in the country than Philadelphia.

Last year, Philly came in at No. 9.

However, Philadelphia was ranked as having the fourth least accessible stadium in the country.

State College, PA — home of the Penn State Nittany Lions — was ranked as the fifth most friendly and engaged college football fans.

Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, Boston, and Seattle — in that order — were ranked ahead of Philadelphia, overall.

