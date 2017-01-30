WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City In U.S.

January 30, 2017 8:21 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you ask Eagles fans, there is no better football city in America than Philadelphia.

If you ask WalletHub.com, whose analysts compared 244 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 17 metrics, there are six better football cities in the country than Philadelphia.

Last year, Philly came in at No. 9.

However, Philadelphia was ranked as having the fourth least accessible stadium in the country.

State College, PA — home of the Penn State Nittany Lions — was ranked as the fifth most friendly and engaged college football fans.

Source: WalletHub

Green Bay, Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas, Boston, and Seattle — in that order — were ranked ahead of Philadelphia, overall.

With Super Bowl LI, between the Falcons and Patriots, just days away here are some interesting numbers about Sunday’s big game.

  • $4,800: Average price of a Super Bowl LI ticket (vs. an average of $3,334 for the previous four Super Bowls).
  • $5+ Million: Cost of 30-second Super Bowl ad (up 110 percent since 2007).
  • 1.23+ Billion: Number of chicken wings that will be eaten, along with 14,500+ tons of chips and 8+ million pounds of guacamole.
  • 51.7+ Million: Number of cases of beer sold on Super Bowl Sunday (1.5+ million people call in sick to work the next day).
  • 1,300: Number of planes more than usual that will touch down at Houston airports during Super Bowl week, of which 85 percent will be large corporate jets.
