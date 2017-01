WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—The Delaware State Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a driver on Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. near Kirkwood Highway between Limestone Road and St. James Church Road.

Police say a pedestrian died as a result of the accident. The driver remained at the scene.

State police could not provide further details surrounding the accident.

The Delaware State Police are continuing their investigation.