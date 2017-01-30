WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | January 30

January 30, 2017 8:44 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: 84 Lumber, 94 WIP, AC/DC, Andrew McCarthy, Chaka Fattah, Chris Pronger, Chris Stigall, Colin Hanna, Donald Trump, gold, Hyundai, ike reese, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Bronstein, Monday Morning Matchup, National Review, Royal Rumble, SAG Awards, snickers, Snoop Dogg, Split, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Chris reviewed the executive order halting immigration from seven nations, the protests that followed over the weekend and the advice former Congressman Chaka Fattah received from his son before heading to prison. He spoke with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about the protests against Trump’s executive order banning refugees from seven nations, Andrew McCarthy from National Review about the legality of Trump’s executive order and Ike Reese from 94 WIP to preview Super Bowl week.

6:00 Protesters challenged Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from seven nations.

6:35 What’s Trending: SAG Awards, Split, Royal Rumble, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pronger

6:52 Former Congressman Chaka Fattah’s son offered him some advice before heading to prison.

7:00 Chris talks with Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna on the Monday Morning Matchup about Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and the protests that followed.

7:20 Chris speaks to Andrew McCarthy from National Review about Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from seven nations.

8:00 Chris talks to Ike Reese from 94 WIP to preview Super Bowl week.

8:35 What’s Trending: Snickers84 Lumber, Hyundai, Jerry Seinfeld, AC/DC

