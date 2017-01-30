New Urgent Healthcare Center Opens Its Doors In South Philadelphia

January 30, 2017 1:09 PM By Justin Udo
Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new urgent care center in South Philadelphia is open and ready to serve the community.

Vybe Urgent Care has four centers throughout Philadelphia, and earlier today they opened their latest one on Broad Street.

“These centers are here and designed to bring accessible and affordable healthcare to the residents of Philadelphia. We provide a whole host of injury and illness treatments.”

Peter Hotz is the president of Vybe Urgent Care.

“Everyone’s trying to contain their healthcare costs and get access to good care at a reasonable price, and that’s what urgent care centers are all about.”

Hotz says they can treat about 80 percent of what can be treated in an emergency room.

“We have a doctor on site at all times. All of our physicians are board certified, we always have an x-ray tech as well, so we have digital x-ray. We have seven exam rooms. We can provide a variety of lab services, vaccinations, immunizations.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says with the future of universal healthcare up in the air, places like Vybe are much needed.

“I don’t think the president understands because probably his healthcare is a high quality healthcare, and I know the U.S. Congress has a high quality healthcare, but they don’t understand what average people are dealing with on the street. Organizations in places like this are safe havens with great doctors and great staff, that take care of people with affordable cost.”

Holtz says not only does the new center offer affordable and accessible healthcare, it brings one hundred jobs to the neighborhood.

