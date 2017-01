PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Nerf’s newest toy will leave some kids overjoyed but their parents may be running to safety.

Popular Mechanics reports that Nerf’s newest invention: the Nemesis MXVII-10K, can will fire foam balls at 70mph with nearly an endless supply of ammo.

The two battery-powered wheels inside the toy gun can fire roughly 100 balls, which is nearly double the amount that the gun’s rival” the Nerf Rival Khaos.

The toy runs for about $100 and is expected to hit stores this fall.