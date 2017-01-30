Local Group Reacts To President Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Statement

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Outrageous,” is what one local group is calling an obvious exclusion of the word “Jew” in President Trump’s statement released last week on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In the statement, President Trump reflects on the victims, survivors, and heroes of the Holocaust, but doesn’t directly address the six million Jews who were killed.

“It was an outrageous error in omission,” said Steven Rosenberg with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, “There’s no logical explanation that anybody could offer to not have the word ‘Jewish.'”

Rosenberg says they want to be able to work with the administration, and hope to see the White House make a correction.

“To suggest that the final solution was not aimed at the Jews is completely misrepresenting history and ignoring history,” Rosenberg said.

In a daily press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump went out of his way to acknowledge the Holocaust and that he thought the quote- nitpicking – of the statement was ridiculous.

President Trump’s full Holocaust Remembrance statement can be read below:

“It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror.

“Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest.? As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent.

“In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”